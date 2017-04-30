Congress reaches deal on government funding

Negotiators have reached a deal to fund the government through September, Congressional aides said, staving off the threat of a government shutdown through most of President Donald Trump's first year in office.

The bill includes funding for the military by $15 billion, with $1.5 billion of that going to border security, but none of the border security money goes to funding the construction of a physical border wall or to hiring ICE agents.

The deal also doesn't block funding for Planned Parenthood or sanctuary cities, both of which President Trump threatened to defund.

The deal also includes $2 billion for National Institutes of Health funding and year-round Pell grants, as opposed to grants only awarded twice per year.

The measure also includes $68 million to reimburse local law enforcement for protection of the president in New York City and Florida, which members from New York and Florida requested.

The House and Senate return Monday night, and could set up a midweek vote.