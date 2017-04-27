Capitol Hill was crawling with kids Thursday. Beyond the usual school groups and tours, there were dozens of youngsters joining their parents for national Take Your Kid to Work Day.

House Speaker Paul Ryan ended his weekly press conference by asking all the "junior" reporters to come onstage for a picture.

Getty Images

The son of a Getty photographer was there to capture the moment.

Pretty great. @somogettynews' photog son works the angles to capture Speaker Ryan at the podium. pic.twitter.com/swkA4IVWKc — AshLee Strong (@AshLeeStrong) April 27, 2017

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi greeted children for photos with her office too.

REUTERS

Among those shadowing the grown-ups were two girls from Texas who lost their father, a former Marine, a few years ago.

First Sergeant Jonathan Compton served in the U.S. Marines for 15 years, including in combat, before taking his own life in 2014. Thanks to an organization called Tuesday's Children, which was established after 9/11 to help care for kids who lost parents, Compton's two daughters and other children of fallen military service members were able to fly to Washington go to work today with members of Congress.

Compton's two daughters, both with long straight hair and freckles on the bridge of their noses, met with both Democrats and Republicans today. They heard speeches and even went to meetings. Bailey, aged 7, said the best part of her day was meeting Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL). Kelly took the young girl on to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sara Compton

"She took pledge of allegiance and heard each congressperson give their messages," Kelly told ABC about Bailey's visit. She said her message to all girls was that they should run for office one day. Bailey replied by saying, “I may be the president.”

Sara Compton, Johnathan’s widow, took the girls to see the national monuments yesterday and joined her family at the Capitol today. She said her husband would have been proud and “so excited” to see his girls in the halls of Congress.

“We think of him every day and everywhere we are. It is so important to me to shine a light on the need for mental health benefits, not only for our veterans but for our first responders,” she told ABC News.

Compton served in the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's maritime raid force.