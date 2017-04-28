Prior to government funding votes on Capitol Hill this morning, House and Senate Democratic leaders criticized President Trump's first 100 days in office, attacking his plans for health care, taxes and foreign policy.

"One hundred days of broken promises," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said. "One hundred days of handouts to the richest in our countries."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "The swamp is murkier than ever after his 100 days.”

The New York Democrat took aim at the last, frenzied week of the Trump administration, calling it a "metaphor for how poorly the president has done."

"It's chaotic, it's ineffective, it's impulsive," he said. "It's as if the president suddenly realized he's approaching his first 100 days with next to nothing to show for it."

Schumer said he doesn't believe Trump is improving on the job.

"There are occasional small things but, overwhelmingly, when you look at how he's performed ... it's an ‘F,’" he said. "He has not accomplished much, and then he compares it to, like, Franklin D Roosevelt. It's astounding."

Pelosi said Trump's one success has been mobilizing people against his agenda.

"He has proven to be one of the best organizers the Democratic Party has ever had," she said.