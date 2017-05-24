Democrats flip 2 state legislature seats in Trump districts

Could these be the first splashes of an impending blue wave?

Only time will tell -- but Democrats have flipped two statehouse seats in New Hampshire and New York in districts won by President Donald Trump.

Democrat Edie DesMarais narrowly defeated Republican Matthew Panche in New Hampshire last night, winning by 4 percentage points -- just 56 votes. Trump won that district by a 51-44 percent margin, according to an analysis by the Daily Kos.

Wolfeboro, the major city in that district, has long been a GOP stronghold in this statehouse of 400 members, the largest in the nation. Democrats have never won that district, according to the state's Democratic Party.

Representative-elect Edie DesMarais becomes 1st EVER Wolfeboro Democratic Representative. First seat to flip since 2016 election #nhpolitics

"We are pleased to see that Democrats are showing up, working hard, and turning out with a renewed sense of purpose," said New Hampshire House Democratic Leader Steve Shurtleff in a statement.

In New York, Democrat Christine Pellegrino defeated Republican Thomas Gargiulo by a 58-42 percent margin -- a dramatic reversal from Trump's 60-37 percent victory in that district in November, according to the Daily Kos.

This is humbling & powerful. I cannot wait to get 2 Albany to be the voice 4 LI District 9!

We #Flippedthe9th @OurRevolution @NYSUT pic.twitter.com/uOyOpE039v

Special elections on a federal level have had some positive indications for Democrats, but the party hasn't been able to pick up any victories.

Democrats lost narrowly in Kansas's 4th Congressional district in April -- losing by 7 percentage points in a rural, conservative district that Trump won by nearly 30 percentage points in November. And Democrat Jon Ossoff came up just short of the 50 percent threshold needed to win Georgia's 6th Congressional district outright, though the final outcome of that race remains to be seen next month.

A special election for the U.S. House seat in Montana is slated for Thursday. Republican multi-millionaire tech executive Greg Gianforte faces off against Democratic populist singer-songwriter Rob Quist in this Republican-leaning statewide district after the seat was vacated by now-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Republicans have so far been successful at fending off Democratic challengers in major special elections over the last six months, despite the broad unpopularity of President Trump and polls showing an energized Democratic base.