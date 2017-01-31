872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Chief Says

John Kelly, secretary of Homeland Security, said 872 refugees will be allowed to enter the U.S. this week as he defended President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

Kelly, addressing reporters along with officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), said the refugees have been fully vetted. Denying them entry into the country would have caused an "undue hardship" for them, he noted.

Kelly reiterated that the order was enacted to "protect the homeland" and that it was "not a ban on Muslims." He promised to enforce the president's executive order "humanely."

There was widespread confusion over the weekend at airports around the world after Trump signed the executive order last Friday. The directive prohibits citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations (Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen) from entering the U.S. for 90 days. It also temporarily suspends admission for refugees for 120 days and indefinitely bars refugees from Syria.