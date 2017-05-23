DHS official: No plans to change security measures following Manchester attack

Following Monday's bombing that killed 22 and injured 59 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, there are currently no plans to make significant security changes in the United States, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.

The DHS official said that the federal security posture in the U.S. is already at high levels and that there is not much more to be done in the aftermath of the attack, allegedly carried out by 22-year-old Salman Abedi with an improvised explosive device outside the concert at the Manchester Arena.

The official did insist that federal authorities will continually assess whether any new measures are warranted.

ABC News has additionally learned that state and local fusion centers across the country -- which include representatives from local, state and federal agencies -- are working to identify potentially vulnerable "open venues" and upcoming events in their regions, so that they can help local police put together their latest security plans for those events and venues.

The FBI is also holding a call later this afternoon with law enforcement across the country to lay out what they know so far about the Manchester attack and urge vigilance. The call will be hosted by FBI headquarters, and it will include the heads of FBI field offices across the country, as well as leaders from state and local law enforcement agencies across the country.