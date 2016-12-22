Donald Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway today defended the president-elect's wealthy Cabinet and administration picks, saying his relationship with Wall Street is unlike Hillary Clinton's.

"There's a difference in Hillary Clinton's relationship with Wall Street, where she's getting tens of millions of dollars in speeches, tens of millions of dollars in contributions for her foundation, even while she's sitting at the State Department, and Donald Trump tapping some of the greatest talents that we've seen on Wall Street to go and serve in his Cabinet," Conway said on ABC News' "Good Morning America."

With four weeks to go until Inauguration Day, Trump has just a few slots left to complete his Cabinet, and nearly all his announced selections are wealthy.

For instance, Steven Mnuchin, Trump's pick for treasury secretary, worked at Goldman Sachs for 17 years before going on to start his own investment firm, Dune Capital. ABC News could not independently verify Mnuchin's net worth, but he steered a group of investors who bought the failed IndyMac bank, rebranding it as OneWest Bank before selling it last year to CIT Group for about $3.4 billion.

As a candidate, Trump was quick to bash Wall Street and Clinton's ties to Big Money, and he focused his campaign on what he called America's "forgotten men and women." Conway, who was just named counselor to the president, dismissed the notion that Trump's Cabinet and administration picks did not reflect his campaign message.

"The people in the Cabinet are very successful men and women who have been job creators and true American success stories who are now bringing those skills to bear in the Cabinet to help the forgotten man and forgotten woman," she said on "GMA" today. "And many of them are the original American dream stories."

ABC News' Meghan Keneally contributed to this report.