On Tuesday, President Donald Trump bid former FBI Director James Comey "good luck" ahead of his scheduled testimony Thursday for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

That's one of the nicer things he's ever said about Comey.

The two men have had a strained relationship, ending with Trump firing Comey last month.

All told, Trump has been making public statements about Comey for nearly a year. Here is a review of what Trump has said publicly about Comey.

July 5, 2016

After Comey held a news conference announcing that Hillary Clinton would not be facing charges over her private email server, Trump took to Twitter to complain about Comey.

"The system is rigged. General Petraeus got in trouble for far less. Very very unfair! As usual, bad judgment," Trump wrote.

"FBI director said Crooked Hillary compromised our national security. No charges. Wow! #RiggedSystem," he added.

Oct. 27, 2016

In an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, Trump speculated that the lack of charges against Clinton represented corruption at the highest levels.

Trump said of the then-FBI director, "He made a mistake. OK? ... I don't even call it a mistake. I think something happened."

When asked specifically what he believes happened, Trump said, "Well, I think somebody talked to him."

The interview came the day before Comey released a letter announcing that the FBI investigation into Clinton's private email server was back on because of an unrelated case.

Oct. 30, 2016

Trump posted a tweet pointing out the changing relationship that Democrats had with Comey.

"Hillary and the Dems loved and praised FBI Director Comey just a few days ago. Original evidence was overwhelming, should not have delayed!" he wrote in the tweet.

Oct. 31, 2016

Trump praised Comey again for the decision to put the investigation back on.

"I have to give the FBI credit, that was so bad what happened originally, and it took guts for Director Comey to make the move that he made, in light of the kind of opposition he had, where they're trying to protect her from criminal prosecution, you know that. It took a lot of guts. I really disagreed with him, I was not his fan. But I'll you what, what he did, he brought back his reputation -- he brought it back. He's got to hang tough, because there's a lot of -- a lot of people want him to do the wrong thing. What he did was the right thing," Trump said.

Nov. 6, 2016

At a campaign event days ahead of the election, Trump seemed confident in Comey.

"There is little doubt that FBI Director Comey and the great special agents within the FBI will be able to collect more than enough evidence to garner indictments against Hillary Clinton and her inner circle despite her effort to disparage and discredit the FBI," he said at an event in Sioux City, Iowa.

The event was held the day before Comey cleared Clinton of wrongdoing.

Jan. 22, 2017

Trump welcomed Comey to the White House during a reception for law enforcement and first responders.

Trump pointed out Comey, calling him “James,” and said with a chuckle, “He’s become more famous than me.” Comey went up to Trump and shook the president's hand.

April 12, 2017

Trump told Fox Business in an interview that “it’s not too late” to dismiss Comey from his position as head of the FBI. Presidents have the authority to fire FBI directors, which has only happened once before, in 1993.

"No, it’s not too late. But you know, I have confidence in him,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens.”

May 9, 2017

The White House released the letter that Trump wrote directly to Comey dismissing him at the recommendation of the attorney general and the deputy attorney general "effective immediately."

"While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau," Trump writes.

"It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission," Trump's letter states.

May 10, 2017

Trump turned to Twitter to defend his decision to fire Comey, sending out a series of posts on the subject, including these four that directly mention Comey:

"The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!"

"James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."

"Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!"

"Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites!"

May 11, 2017

Two days after firing Comey, Trump offered a pointed evaluation of Comey's character and insisted that the determination was made before an evaluation of him by the Department of Justice.

"Look, he's a showboat. He's a grandstander," said Trump in an interview with NBC's Lester Holt. "The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that. I know that. Everybody knows that. You take a look at the FBI a year ago -- it was in virtual turmoil. Less than a year ago. It hasn't recovered from that."

Trump reiterated the claim originally made in the letter in which he fired Comey -- that Comey told him three times that Trump was not under investigation. During the NBC interview, Trump said that two of the instances were in two phone calls with Comey and he admitted that during one, he asked if his actions were being examined.

"I said, 'If it's possible, will you let me know? Am I under investigation?'" Trump said. "He said, 'You are not under investigation.'"

May 12, 2017

Trump went on another Twitter tear, taking aim at both the media and Comey.

“James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” he wrote.

May 13, 2017

"I didn't ask that question," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Jeanine Pirro that aired May 13. Trump, however, said it "wouldn’t be a bad question to ask."

In Comey's opening statement for his Senate hearing, which was released on June 7, Comey detailed how Trump twice said "I need loyalty" during their Jan. 27 dinner.

May 18, 2017

Throughout a joint press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Trump repeated multiple times his claim that there was no collusion between himself and Russia during the campaign, and also made some comments about the recently fired Comey.

Trump said that Comey "was very unpopular with most people" and said that he was expecting widespread praise for the firing.

"But when I made that decision, I actually thought it would be a bipartisan decision. Because you look at all of the people on the Democratic side, not only the Republican side, that were saying such terrible things about Director Comey," Trump said.