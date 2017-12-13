Donald Trump Jr. slated to speak to Senate Intelligence Committee

Donald Trump Jr. is expected back on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee, sources confirmed to ABC News.

The interview will be Trump Jr.’s third appearance before congressional Russia investigators. Last week he was grilled by members of the House Intelligence Committee for roughly eight hours about his controversial Trump Tower meeting during the presidential campaign with a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton, as well as about his contacts with WikiLeaks.

The president’s eldest son told investigators that he spoke to his father shortly after reports revealed the 2016 Trump Tower meeting last summer. He infuriated Democrats by declining to detail those conversations with then-candidate Trump, saying the conversation was protected by attorney-client privilege because lawyers for both were present at the time.

"Counsel made a claim of attorney-client privilege,” California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Committee, told ABC News after the interview. “This is a central communication about a very pivotal meeting and a conversation between father and son is not subject to the attorney-client privilege. So, uh, we intend to persist and make sure we get answers to that question."

Sources familiar with his testimony said Trump Jr. also testified that he discussed responding to the reports with Hope Hicks, a Trump campaign aide-turned-White House communications director recently questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller's team as part of its ongoing investigation.

The sources said he also told lawmakers that he did not engage in any follow-up communications with WikiLeaks beyond the direct message exchanges on Twitter he recently revealed after the correspondence was first reported by The Atlantic.

Wednesday might not be Trump Jr’s final appearance at the Capitol, as some senators have pushed for him to testify publicly about his Trump Tower meeting and activities during the presidential campaign.