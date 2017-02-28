President Donald Trump is set to make what his team is billing as "his biggest speech yet" when he gives a joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Few specific details about the speech have been released, but Trump is set to deliver it from the House Chamber at 9:00 p.m.

A list of talking points about the speech was provided to ABC News by someone who received it from the White House and they give some insights into the topics he may touch on in his speech.

Tax and regulatory reform, improvements to the workplace for working parents, "the disaster of Obamacare," education access, "a great rebuilding of the American military and commitments to veterans are listed as topics that Trump is expected to discuss, noting that they are areas in which the president wants to work with Congress.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the theme of the speech will be "the renewal of the American spirit."

Without revealing specific talking points, Spicer said that it will present Trump's "optimistic vision" and his "bold agenda."

On Monday, Trump's team sent out an email to supporters asking for their "input on the direction of our country" ahead of what they called his State of the Union address.

The email called Tuesday's speech "his biggest speech to date."