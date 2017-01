Donald Trump's former campaign manager never thought this day would come.

Hours before Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, Corey Lewandowski's answer was straightforward when asked on ABC News' "Good Morning America" today whether he thought the real estate mogul would get elected.

"No, nobody did," Lewandowski said. "And I think Donald trump would tell you the same thing."

