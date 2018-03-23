Driver behind deadly vehicle crash at Travis Air Force Base identified: Sources

The man who drove into Travis Air Force Base in California on Wednesday night has been identified as Hafiz Kazi, 51, two sources with knowledge of the probe tell ABC News.

The sources described Kazi as a "nomad" and a "vagabond," who lived in many places.

Authorities extracted a video from his cell phone and are analyzing it to try and see if it could help point to a motive for the incident which left the driver dead and the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The sources didn't offer any additional details about the video.

The FBI is holding a press conference later Friday and will be asking the public for help and any info about Kazi.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.