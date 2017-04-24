What to expect for President Trump's last week of his first 100 days

Saturday marks the 100th day of Donald Trump's presidency. While Trump has called the symbolic marker a "ridiculous standard," he is nonetheless pulling out all the stops in the final days beforehand.

Among the plans are scheduled executive order signings, speeches and discussions with senators and heads of state. Members of his cabinet will also travel "outside the beltway, spreading the President's message across the country," the White House says.

Here's a breakdown of what Trump and his cabinet has planned for the week:

Monday

President Trump

Speaks with NASA Dr. Peggy Whitson, who will break the record for the most cumulative time spent in space for any American astronaut. The White House wrote that the two will speak about "the importance of empowering women to pursue educations and careers in STEM fields."

Hosts a working lunch with the ambassadors from the countries on the United Nations Security Council: China, France, Russia, the UK, Bolivia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Sweden, Ukraine and Uruguay.

Attends a reception with conservative media, which the White House wrote honors "his commitment to opening up the White House to a more diverse set of media outlets."

Has dinner with Republican Senators John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Cabinet

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao visits the Ohio State Transportation Research Center.

Tuesday

President Trump

Delivers remarks at the National Holocaust Memorial Museum's National Day of Remembrance.

Hosts a roundtable discussion with farmers and signs an executive order "to protect and provide relief for rural America." The White House said this executive order creates a task force to "examine the concerns of rural America and suggest legislative and regulatory changes to address them."

Has dinner with Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Cabinet

Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon travels to Orlando for a roundtable with Hispanic business owners.

Wednesday

President Trump

Outlines principles for tax reform.

Hosts senators for National Security Council briefing on four principals on North Korea.

White House team

Cabinet

Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will visit Columbus, Ohio for a listening tour on urban housing.

Thursday

President Trump

Welcomes the President of Argentina, Mauricio Macri.

Signs an executive order that will establish an Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection in the Department of Veterans Affairs. The office will "help the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to discipline or terminate VA managers or employees who fail to carry out their duties in helping our veterans" and will "identify barriers to the Secretary's authority to put the well-being of our veterans first," according to a White House official.

Cabinet

Secretary of Education Betsy Devos and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be on Capitol Hill meeting with members of Congress.

Friday

President Trump

Signs several executive orders on energy, which the White House wrote will "move our country even further toward our goal of energy independence." One of the orders, which the White House is calling the "America First Energy Executive Order," orders a "review of the locations available for off-shore oil and gas exploration and of certain regulations governing off-shore oil and gas exploration."

Travels to Atlanta to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association's Leadership Forum.

Cabinet

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson chairs the U.N. Security Council meeting.

Sonny Perdue will complete a multi-day trip to Wisconsin. Perdue is expected to be confirmed as Secretary of Agriculture on Monday evening.

Saturday, Trump's 100th day in office

President Trump

President Trump will be skipping the White House Correspondent's dinner to "speak straight to the people" about his first 100 days as president during a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Trump is also expected to sign an executive order that directs the Department of the Interior to review monuments designated under the Antiquities Act of 1906, which authorizes the president to declare federal lands to be national monuments and therefore restrict the usage of that land. The White House said this executive order will direct the Interior Department to "suggest legislative changes or modifications to the monument proclamations."

The White House also noted that the expected executive order signings this week will bring the number of executive orders signed by Trump up to 32 by Friday, which is "the most executive orders signed by a president since World War Two" in the first 100 days.