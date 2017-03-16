The House Budget Committee narrowly advanced the GOP health care plan Thursday morning despite "no" votes by three conservatives on the panel, underscoring Republicans' disagreements over the legislation as it moves closer to a vote on the House floor.

The budget panel by 19-17 passed the American Health Care Act, which now heads to the House Rules Committee.

Republican Reps. Mark Sanford, Dave Brat and Gary Palmer, who are members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, joined Democratic committee members in voting against the measure. A fourth Republican "no" vote would have stalled the bill.

The three GOP representatives were the first Republican votes against the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare since the bill's introduction last week.

House GOP leadership and the White House are working hard to sell the measure to both conservatives and moderates in the party who have different sets of concerns about the bill. With Democrats expected to vote as a bloc against the legislation, Republicans can afford to lose only 21 votes to pass the bill through the House.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is acknowledging that Republicans will have to tweak the measure for it to win House passage.

"We're making refinements based upon the feedback we’re getting from our members," Ryan said in a news conference Thursday. “The goal here is get to a bill that ... we can pass and that is actually great policy, and the president is playing a very constructive role on this.”

The bill will also likely require significant revisions in the Senate, where Republicans can afford to lose only three GOP votes. Senate Republicans from states that expanded Medicaid coverage under Obamacare have signaled opposition to the bill's changes to the program, while conservative members have also objected to several provisions.

"I think we're going to have negotiation," President Trump said of the bill in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office in its analysis of the bill estimates that 14 million more Americans would be uninsured next year under the American Health Care Act.