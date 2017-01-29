A handful of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans were part of the chorus Saturday slamming his executive order that bars entry into the U.S. by citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

Most were concerned that the travel ban is too broad, and questioned its effectiveness in lessening the threat of terrorism.

Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued a statement Saturday titled "Border Security and Muslim Nations" in which he said the ban was too far-reaching.

"The President is right to focus attention on the obvious fact that borders matter," he said. "At the same time, while not technically a Muslim ban, this order is too broad."

Sasse also questioned if the ban was the most effective way to fight jihadism, and if it will actually fuel further terrorism.

"There are two ways to lose our generational battle against jihadism by losing touch with reality," he said. "The first is to keep pretending that jihadi terrorism has no connection to Islam or to certain countries. That's been a disaster. And here's the second way to fail: If we send a signal to the Middle East that the U.S. sees all Muslims as jihadis, the terrorist recruiters win by telling kids that America is banning Muslims and that this is America versus one religion. Both approaches are wrong, and both will make us less safe. Our generational fight against jihadism requires wisdom."

Statement on Border Security and Muslim Nations: https://t.co/aA4OEaKDkb pic.twitter.com/lh7mrEyrZV — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) January 28, 2017

Arizona senator Jeff Flake also suggested that the travel ban is too broad.

"President Trump and his administration are right to be concerned about national security, but it’s unacceptable when even legal permanent residents are being detained or turned away at airports and ports of entry," Flake said in a statement Saturday "Enhancing long term national security requires that we have a clear-eyed view of radical Islamic terrorism without ascribing radical Islamic terrorist views to all Muslims."

My view on immigration executive order https://t.co/9PvXbqE5JK — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 29, 2017

As for GOP members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania echoed his Sasse and Flake's concerns that the ban is too far-reaching, as well as questioning how it will affect U.S.-based multinational companies.

"This order appears to have been rushed through without full consideration to the wide-ranging impacts it will have," Dent said in a statement to ABC News. "As a result, I fear that this order may imperil lives, divide families, and create uncertainty for many American businesses that operate internationally."

He added, "This is unacceptable and I urge the Administration to halt enforcement of the order until a more thoughtful and deliberate policy can be instated."

Dent also said that he had been working to assist a Syrian Christian family who held valid visas but were detained at Philadelphia International Airport and forced to leave the country.

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan wrote a series of tweets Saturday slamming Trump and his executive order.

1/ Like Pres. Obama's executive actions on immigration, Pres. Trump's executive order overreaches and undermines our constitutional system. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 28, 2017

"Like Pres. Obama's executive actions on immigration, Pres. Trump's executive order overreaches and undermines our constitutional system," he wrote, adding, "It's not lawful to ban immigrants on basis of nationality. If the president wants to change immigration law, he must work with Congress."

In another pair of tweets, Amash wrote, "The president's denial of entry to lawful permanent residents of the United States (green card holders) is particularly troubling ...Green card holders live in the United States as our neighbors and serve in our Armed Forces. They deserve better."

His final tweet read, "While EO allows admittance of immigrants, nonimmigrants, and refugees 'on a case-by-case basis,' arbitrariness would violate Rule of Law."

ABC News' Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.