Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, has arrived at the Capitol for the inauguration of her former election rival, President-elect Donald Trump.

It's customary for former presidents and first ladies to attend the inauguration of a new president. Clinton honored that tradition, arriving with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

On Twitter, Clinton wrote she's at the inauguration to "honor our democracy."

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

Clinton may be making a statement with her outfit choice today, wearing white, the color of the suffragette movement.

The 2016 Democratic nominee wore white during key moments of the campaign, including when she gave her acceptance speech at the DNC in Philadelphia, becoming the first female nominee for president from a major U.S. political party.