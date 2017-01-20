Solemn Hillary Clinton at the Capitol for Donald Trump's Inauguration

Jan 20, 2017, 11:28 AM ET
PHOTO: Former US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. PlaySaul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, has arrived at the Capitol for the inauguration of her former election rival, President-elect Donald Trump.

It's customary for former presidents and first ladies to attend the inauguration of a new president. Clinton honored that tradition, arriving with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

On Twitter, Clinton wrote she's at the inauguration to "honor our democracy."

Clinton may be making a statement with her outfit choice today, wearing white, the color of the suffragette movement.

The 2016 Democratic nominee wore white during key moments of the campaign, including when she gave her acceptance speech at the DNC in Philadelphia, becoming the first female nominee for president from a major U.S. political party.