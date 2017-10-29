Hillary Clinton on Comey letter anniversary: 'Oh is that today?'

Hillary Clinton demonstrated this weekend that she may have lost the 2016 presidential election, but she hasn't lost her sense of humor.

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of when, with 11 days until Election Day, former FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to members of Congress informing them that the FBI learned of the “existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation” into then-Secretary of State Clinton's use of a private email server.

"Oh is that today?" Clinton tweeted in response to FiveThirtyEight Editor-In-Chief Nate Silver's tweet that Clinton would have won the 2016 election if not for Comey's letter.

Oh is that today? https://t.co/AYy7CtYRWj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 29, 2017

"I would have won but for Jim Comey's letter on October 28," Clinton said during an appearance on "The View" in September. "That stopped my momentum."

The new messages Comey was referring to in his letter were discovered through a separate FBI investigation into former Rep. Anthony Weiner of New York. The emails came from Weiner’s now estranged wife, Huma Abedin, who is one of Clinton’s closest aides and worked in the State Department under Clinton.

Trump and his supporters praised Comey’s decision to announce the new email review, while Democrats were flabbergasted. Comey’s letter was viewed by leaders in the Justice Department as a break in a long-standing tradition of avoiding actions that could influence an election’s outcome.

On Nov. 6, 2016, Comey wrote a second letter to members of Congress, alerting them that the review of the newly discovered emails was complete and the FBI found nothing criminal that would change its July conclusion that Clinton shouldn’t be charged.