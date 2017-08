Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks will serve as interim White House communications director until a permanent replacement is found for the job, a senior administration official told ABC News today.

Hicks assumes the role vacated most recently by Anthony Scaramucci, who served in the position for 11 days.

Hicks has served as director of strategic communications in the White House and was by Donald Trump's side throughout the 2016 presidential campaign as his spokeswoman.