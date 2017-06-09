A group of pro-Cuba engagement House Republicans have sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for Cuba to remain open as a "matter of U.S. national security" and adding they are "deeply concerned" by reports the administration is leaning toward reversing the Cuba policy.

The National Security Council is meeting today to finalize their policy and recommendations for the Principals Committee and then provide those recommendations to the president on Cuba, according to multiple sources briefed on the matter.

In the letter, the seven Republicans write, "Reversing course would incentivize Cuba to once again become dependent on countries like Russia and China. Allowing this to happen could have disastrous results for the security of the United States."

The Republican congressmen that signed the letter include Reps. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Rick Crawford of Arkansas, Ted Poe of Texas, Darin LaHood of Illinois, Roger Marshall of Kansas, James Comer of Kentucky and Jack Bergman of Michigan.

An NSC official disputed it was being finalized, providing this statement to ABC News: “The policy is still being formulated and a broad review is still underway,”

A U.S. official said, however, a final agreement could be ready to roll out as early as next week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.