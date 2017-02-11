Protests Against Planned Parenthood Happening Across Country Today, Counterprotests Too

From Maine to California to Hawaii, hundreds of protests against Planned Parenthood and counterprotests in support of the women's health organization are taking place across the country Saturday.

#ProtestPP, a national coalition opposed to abortion rights that seeks to end any public funding for Planned Parenthood, says more than 200 protests are plalned in 45 states.

“The time has come to defund America’s abortion giant,” #ProtestPP states on its website. “Join us at the Planned Parenthood facility in your community as we protest and pray for an end to Planned Parenthood’s massive government subsidy, and an end to abortion in our country.”

People starting to gather at #DefundPP rallies.200 rallies are planned nationwide. Prayers for those out there today!#ProtestPP #MoralMarch pic.twitter.com/Wz3aK0Cv8l — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 11, 2017

ABC News has reached out to the organizers for comment.

Meanwhile, supporters of Planned Parenthood are rallying to show solidarity for the nonprofit organization, which provides a variety of reproductive health services in addition to abortion.

Rights don't protect themselves, people do! Live from MN standing 4 Planned Parenthood care. #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/zEhROsFXbl — Dawn Laguens (@dawnlaguens) February 11, 2017

The protests against Planned Parenthood follow the 44th March for Life on Jan. 27, when tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., for the annual anti-abortion rights rally. Vice President Mike Pence, a longtime supporter of the anti-abortion rights movement who as governor of Indiana signed some of the nation's strictest laws regulating abortions, was the first-ever vice president to address the crowds at the March for Life.

Pence told the cheering supporters on the National Mall, “Life is winning again in America.”

ABC News' Rosemarie Carr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.