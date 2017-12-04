It's impossible for Trump to 'obstruct justice,' his lawyer says

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer today outlined a new preemptive legal defense in the ongoing Russia probe: The president cannot be guilty of obstruction of justice in his role.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

A sitting president cannot obstruct justice, Trump lawyer John Dowd told ABC News in a statement today, citing Article II of the U.S. Constitution.

The "president cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer under Art II and has every right to express his view of any case," Dowd added.

The outline was first reported by Axios this morning and later confirmed by ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.