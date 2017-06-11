Ivanka Trump returned to New York City Saturday to attend a baby shower for sister-in-law Lara Trump, who announced in March that she and husband Eric Trump are expecting their first child, son.

Aside from Ivanka and Eric, others who attended the soiree at Altesi Ristorante on Manhattan's Upper East Side included Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa Trump, Ivana Trump (mother to Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka), White House liason and "The Apprentice" alum Omarosa Manigault, former President Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, and Lynne Patton, senior adviser and director of public liaison with the Trump administration.

"I'm so blessesd! #BestBabyShowerEver," Lara, who wore a mint-green trapeze dress by Oscar G. Lopez, tweeted.

I'm so blessed! ?????? #BestBabyShowerEver (??: @realoscarlopez ??) A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Patton tweeted, "Amazing day with amazing friends in honor of an even more amazing reason! Congrats @LaraLeaTrump @EricTrump! #BabyBoyTrump #LaraAndEric."

"#TrumpTrain please join me in congratulating my dear friends @LaraLeaTrump and @EricTrump! #BabyBoyOnTheWay," tweeted Omarosa, who posted for photos with Eric and Lara.

Pirro, an outspoken supporter of Trump, tweeted a photo with the mother-to-be, writing, "Great time at @LaraLeaTrump's baby shower today! #Congrats."

YouTube personalities Diamond and Silk, also vocal supporters of the president, tweeted, "Had a fun time at the baby shower. Love y'all."

Congratulations to @LaraLeaTrump and @EricTrump. Had a fun time at the baby shower. Love y'all. pic.twitter.com/Zn5jPvzRPD — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) June 10, 2017

Lara also posted to Instagram a photo of herself with her mother en route to the baby shower, writing, "Baby shower bound with my mom!"