Ivanka Trump has private lunch meeting with UN Secretary-General

Ivanka Trump headed to New York City Friday to have a private lunch meeting with United National Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The first daughter, who serves as an adviser to President Trump, posted photos of the visit on Instagram, writing that the UN chief invited her to follow-up on her launch of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, a fund to help female entrepreneurs access capital.

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

"Following the successful launch of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, #WeFi, at the #G20, I was honored to be invited to lunch with UN Secretary General Guterres to discuss women's economic empowerment, entrepreneurship and workforce development," Trump wrote.

She added, "I look forward to continuing this important dialogue about skills training in the modern economy and working together to economically empower women globally."

The 90-minute lunch took place in Guterres' private offices.