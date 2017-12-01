Former FBI director James Comey quoted a Bible verse about "justice" on his social media accounts today, minutes after retired Lt. Gen Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

In his first post on Instagram, Comey quoted Amos 5:24 with a photo of the Great Falls of the Potomac. The verse reads, "But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!"

A post shared by James Comey (@a_higher_loyalty) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Comey also uploaded the Instagram post to his official Twitter page.

“But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 https://t.co/o89PSY1YBd — James Comey (@Comey) December 1, 2017

President Donald Trump fired Comey suddenly in May after the president reportedly attempted to persuade the FBI to drop its investigation into Flynn’s conduct.

In a Feb. 14 meeting at the White House, Trump reportedly told then-FBI Director Comey to “let this go.”

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to a memo Comey wrote afterwards, which was later described by The New York Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Flynn briefly served as Trump's national security adviser. But the decorated military officer was forced to resign after only a few weeks on the job, following the revelation he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials about his meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, during the transitional period after Trump's election but before he took office.

Flynn is cooperating with investigators in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion by Trump associates. Standing before a federal judge this morning, Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI.