Former FBI director James Comey attended a Broadway musical matinee in Washington Saturday, marking his first prominent public appearance since being dismissed Tuesday by President Trump.

Comey and wife Patrice attended the afternoon performance of "Fun Home," a Broadway musical currently on tour across the country, at the National Theater.

A tweet from the musical's account read, "Today James Comey and his wife Patrice joined us at #FunHome in Washington, D.C.," along with a photo of the couple with the show's cast.

"Fun Home" is a true story about cartoonist Alison Bechedel, who explores her own sexuality as a lesbian, and the suicide of her father, who led a gay, closeted life. It won a Tony Award in 2015 for best new musical.

One of the show's lead producers, Barbara Whitman, told The New York Times that the Comeys purchased the tickets awhile ago. "Their daughter saw the tour in Chicago and told them they had to see it," she said. "They were wiping away the tears as they came backstage to meet the cast. He said something to the effect of it was the best thing they could have picked for their first outing."