Jared Kushner in Iraq, US official says

Apr 2, 2017, 10:43 PM ET
PHOTO: Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, listens during a county sheriff listening session with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on Feb. 7, 2017. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, is in Iraq, a U.S. official confirms.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, was invited by General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the official said. The two men are traveling together.

Late last month, the president welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to the White House, pledging to continue to support the fight against ISIS. The PM later said Trump assured him the U.S. would "accelerate" its support of the Middle Eastern nation.