Kellyanne Conway's husband takes shot at Trump's tweets

George Conway, husband of presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, scolded President Donald Trump in a tweet this morning following Trump's series of Twitter messages blasting the legal dispute over his travel ban.

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

George Conway recently withdrew himself from consideration for the head of the Justice Department's civil division, citing family concerns.

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) -- which Conway appears to be referring to -- litigates matters for the U.S. government before the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department has appealed to the Supreme Court after lower courts blocked the president's revised executive order that would restrict travel from six majority-Muslim countries.

In a tweet this morning, which George Conway commented on, Trump wrote: "The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C."

George Conway later posted an analysis by the Washington Post that indicated that Trump's tweets on the travel ban could hurt the government's case in court.

He later issued a statement on twitter, reiterating his support for the president but still criticizing his tweeting.

1) Just to be clear, and in response to inquiries, I still VERY, VERY STRONGLY support POTUS, his Admin, policies, the executive order ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

2) ... and of course, my wonderful wife. Which is why I said what I said this morning. Every sensible lawyer in WHCO and every political ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

3) ... appointee at DOJ wd agree with me (as some have already told me). The pt cannot be stressed enough that tweets on legal matters ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

4) ... seriously undermine Admin agenda and POTUS--and those who support him, as I do, need to reinforce that pt and not be shy about it. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

Conway's tweets followed Kellyanne's comments on NBC's "The Today Show" implying that Trump's tweet should not be taken so seriously.

There is "an obsession with covering everything Trump says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president," Kellyanne Conway said, arguing that Twitter is not the president's preferred method of communicating.