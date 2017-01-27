The Kremlin says President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a telephone conversation this weekend.

The call will take place on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The White House has not yet confirmed that a call is scheduled. But during an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday night, Trump said of Putin, "He called me after I won, but I haven't had a discussion, but I understand we will be having a discussion soon."

The Kremlin's announcement comes just two days after Peskov had said a call was not scheduled yet. "No one is jumping the gun because we realize that they, Washington, need time to settle down," Peskov said Wednesday.

Trump and Putin did speak after the election on November 14, in what was described merely as a congratulatory call.

Then in December, Trump shared a "very nice" letter he received from the Russian leader, who wrote, "I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America, we will be able -- by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner -- to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level."

