Senate health bill met with protests, mixed reactions

Senate Republican leaders unveiled a "discussion draft" of their long-awaited health care bill Thursday, a part of their party's ongoing efforts to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act.

As members left a meeting about the bill, many said they were encouraged by their first impressions of the text but were hesitant to say if it would garner the 50 votes needed to pass.

“There’s a lot to digest. It’s very complicated,” Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said as he left the gathering.

Some Republicans said they liked how the Senate bill, which was drafted behind closed doors by a small group of Senate leadership and committee staff, differed from the House bill, including the way the Senate bill calculates the value of tax credits that help individuals pay for insurance.

While the House bill linked the tax credits to age only, the Senate bill incorporates age, income and geographical area.

“A person making about $12,000 a year will have more access and a lower cost of health insurance. And that’s a really good thing,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said.

But Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., a member of Senate leadership, acknowledged that the draft would not pass in its current form.

"Right now the challenge is how do we get to 50," Thune said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he wants to get a vote before the July 4 recess.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said in a statement that she "will carefully review the text of the Senate health care bill this week and into the weekend."

A vote from Collins, who has been willing to break from her party in the past and has opposed Republicans’ efforts to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood, would be key to ensure the bill's passage.

Earlier this week, President Trump praised the Senate’s progress on its legislation.

“A little negotiation, but it's going to be very good,” President Trump told reporters this week.

The bill’s release was met with significant opposition from Democrats and other supporters of the Affordable Care Act.

As the bill was being unveiled, a large protest gathered outside McConnell's office, with people in wheelchairs staging a “die-in,” and protesters chanting that no changes be made to Medicaid. Protesters were physically removed by Capitol Police officers.

Congressional Democrats were also forceful in their condemnation.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the Senate Republicans’ “Better Care Reconciliation Act” as “every bit as bad” as the American Health Care Act passed in the House.

“The president said the Senate bill needed heart. The way this bill cuts health care is heartless,” Schumer said today. “The president said the house bill was mean. The Senate bill may be meaner.”

He continued, “The Senate Republican health care bill is a wolf in sheep's clothing, only this wolf has even sharper teeth than the House bill.”

During her weekly press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said it’s important to stop the Republican legislation that she calls “a tax bill disguised as a health care bill.”

ABC News' John Parkinson contributed to this story.