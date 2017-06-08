In his first public appearance since having been fired by President Trump last month, former FBI Director James Comey returns to Capitol Hill to deliver his highly anticipated testimony about his conversations with the president regarding the FBI's Russia investigation.

Comey's opening remarks were released Thursday ahead of his testimony today, which is set to kick off at 10 am ET.

