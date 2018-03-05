Citing lingering health issues, longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran announced Monday that he will retire from Congress on April 1, a move that will mean both of Mississippi's U.S. Senate seats will be in play this year.

Interested in Midterm Elections? Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Cochran, 80, is chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee and was the first Republican in more than 100 years to win a statewide election in Mississippi when he won election to the Senate in 1978 after serving three terms in the U.S. House.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge. I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate," Cochran wrote in a statement released Monday.

It has been a great honor to serve the people of Mississippi and our country. pic.twitter.com/IYk3qsFxKa — Senator Thad Cochran (@SenThadCochran) March 5, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Cochran's reputation as a "quiet persuader," admired by his colleagues for his "even keel, sober expertise, and respectful demeanor."

.@SenThadCochran's well-earned reputation as a “quiet persuader” has endeared him to all his colleagues. He departs with our gratitude for so many years of service, from his time as a Navy officer to nearly four decades in the #Senate, and our warmest wishes for his retirement. pic.twitter.com/z3x4jKvJOn — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) March 5, 2018

As Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, @SenThadCochran has been a strong voice for our military and has conducted himself as a true gentleman throughout his career. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 5, 2018

Mississippi governor Phil Byrant, a Republican, will have 10 days to appoint Cochran's replacement after he steps down, according to state law. A special election will then be held on Nov. 6, meaning that both of Mississippi's U.S. Senate seats will be up for election in 2018.

Today, one of Mississippi’s greatest public servants shared with me his plans to retire. @SenThadCochran’s service ushered in an era of unprecedented influence for our state and will benefit generations to come. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) March 5, 2018

According to state law, Cochran's seat will be filled by a non-partisan special election this November in which candidates from all political parties will run. If no candidates receive 50 percent of the vote or more, a runoff election between the top two candidates will decide who ultimately fills out the remainder of Cochran's term.

Chris Kleponis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Cochran's decision to retire rather than serve out the rest of his term until 2020 presents a choice to conservative firebrand and former state Sen. Chris McDaniel, who recently announced his campaign to unseat Mississippi's other Republican senator, Roger Wicker.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

In a statement released Monday, McDaniel said he will "continue to monitor developments regarding his replacement and the Special Election that will follow," but said he is currently focused on his primary challenge to Wicker.

While it is certain that Mississippi will have two US Senate races this year, I am currently focused on my campaign against Roger Wicker, but all options remain on the table as we determine the best way to ensure that Mississippi elects conservatives to the United States Senate. https://t.co/HsGdD0R0Nq — Sen. Chris McDaniel (@senatormcdaniel) March 5, 2018

McDaniel ran a bitter campaign against Cochran in 2014, hoping to unseat the longtime senator, but ultimately fell short in his bid.

ABC News' Mariam Khan and Nia Phillips contributed to this report.