Republican voters in Alabama must choose today between establishment-aligned incumbent Luther Strange and populist firebrand Roy Moore to be their nominee to fill Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat.

The special election has gained national prominence because of what's at stake in this election: the political sway of Donald Trump's administration versus the folks who helped him win the White House.

Strange has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the Senate Leadership Fund has pumped $7 million into the race. In the past week Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have traveled to Alabama to stump with Strange.

Moore has been endorsed by several Trump supporters and former White House officials, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin.

At a Moore campaign rally last night, Bannon paraphrased William Shakespeare's funeral oration by Mark Antony for Julius Caesar, saying, "We did not come here to defy Donald Trump. We came here to praise and honor him."

Sessions held the Senate seat for 20 years before he joined the Trump administration as attorney general.

In February, Alabama's then-Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Strange, the state's attorney general at the time, to fill the Senate seat until the next general election, in 2018. After Bentley's resignation because of a political scandal, then–Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey became governor and in April called for a special election.

Strange has been dogged by accusations that he accepted a quid pro quo arrangement, because he asked state lawmakers in November to suspend their impeachment investigation into Bentley so that his office could conduct "related work."

Known as "Big Luther" — at 6 foot 9, he is the tallest senator in U.S. history — he has also faced attacks for his work as a lobbyist for Sonat Offshore, an influential gas utility, and as a corporate lawyer in Birmingham.

Before Moore ran for Senate, he was a controversial figure, displaying a wooden carving of the Ten Commandments in his courtroom in the 1990s when he served as a circuit court judge. After he was elected Alabama's chief justice, Moore refused to remove a marble monument of the Ten Commandments that he installed outside the state Supreme Court in 2001, leading to his removal from office in 2003.

He was re-elected chief justice in November 2012 but was suspended in May 2016 after ordering state probate judges to ignore the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. He resigned in April of this year.

The first primary election was on Aug. 15. None of the nine Republican candidates garnered over 50 percent of the vote, triggering a runoff.

Moore and Strange were the two top candidates; Moore won 38.9 percent of the vote, and Strange garnered 32.8 percent.

Polls for the Republican runoff election close tonight at 7 p.m. local time. The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 general election.