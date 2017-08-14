Mary Bruce Official Biography

Mary Bruce is the Congressional correspondent for ABC News based in Washington D.C.

Her work can be seen on "Good Morning America," “World News Tonight,” "Nightline" and "20/20." Bruce also regularly appears on ABC News’s live digital program "The Briefing Room," providing a play-by-play rundown of the topics discussed from the White House podium and context on the current political climate.

On Capitol Hill, Bruce covers the day’s major political stories, including the recent investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election, the fight for health care reform, and the confirmation of Justice Gorsuch. Most days, she can be found in the hallways of the Capitol, conducting news-making interviews with lawmakers and breaking down the day’s top stories.

During the 2016 Presidential election, Bruce traveled around the country contributing to ABC News’ coverage of the presidential campaigns.

Previously, she served as a multi-platform reporter covering stories ranging from wildfires in California to Pope Francis' historic visit to Washington. She has also reported abroad, covering the refugee crisis in Europe and numerous presidential trips overseas.

Bruce spent five years covering the White House as a producer and digital journalist, reporting on President Obama’s re-election campaign and his administration’s day-to-day agenda

Before becoming a correspondent, she was a segment producer for “This Week with George Stephanopoulos," helping to produce interviews with the 2008 presidential candidates and working on the ABC presidential debates. Bruce joined ABC News in 2006 as a desk assistant.

Prior to her career at ABC News, Bruce was a print journalist covering health care policy. A native of Washington D.C., she holds a bachelor’s degree in history and Spanish from Washington University in St. Louis.