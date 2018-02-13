Melania Trump will channel her inner Cupid on Wednesday, and spend Valentine's Day with hospitalized children in Maryland.

The first lady will travel to the National Institutes of Health's Children's Inn, a private, nonprofit residence for children and families participating in pediatric research at the NIH.

"Mrs. Trump will spend an afternoon decorating cookies and making valentines and exchanging them with children currently patients at NIH and a few of their family members," the Office of the First Lady said in a statement Tuesday.

The Children's Inn tweeted Tuesday night, "We are so excited to welcome @FLOTUS and @NIHDirector [Francis S. Collins] to The Children's Inn @nih tomorrow for a #ValentinesDay party with our kids!"

The first lady's visit will be broadcast on The Children's Inn's Facebook page from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The first lady made a similar visit last week to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where hospital officials briefed her on the opioid epidemic.

She also played with the hospital's pint-sized patients in its activity room, where she handed out Valentine's Day cards and coloring books. "Happy Valentine's Day" was on the exterior of the card, while the interior featured a red stamp of the White House, a single red heart and Mrs. Trump's signature in thick, black ink.

"Children will always be my top priority," Mrs. Trump said, "and I appreciated the opportunity to visit with the young patients today and witness firsthand their strength and spirit."