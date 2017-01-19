With just hours remaining until Michelle Obama goes from being first lady to mere mortal, she took to her social media accounts Wednesday to bid adieu to her soon-to-be former life.

"Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo," the first lady wrote on her Twitter and Instagram accounts alongside a photo of her and the president with their arms around each other. Shot from behind, the first couple are looking toward the Washington Monument from a White House balcony.

Prior to posting the photo of her and the president, Michelle Obama tweeted a 30-second video of herself taking one last stroll through the White House with the first pooches, Bo and Sunny.

"Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House," reads the tweet.

The trio begin their stroll in the Cross Hall, and meander through the South Portico side of the first floor, then to the East Room, Green Room, Blue Room and Red Room,

White House photographer Pete Souza also took to his Instagram account Wednesday, posting a photo of the president giving his final press conference before leaving office. In the photo, Obama is seen waving to the pool of reporters. "Waving goodbye at the conclusion of his last press conference as President earlier today," Souza wrote.