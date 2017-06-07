Mike Pence took his birthday celebrations on Wednesday to new heights -- literally.

The vice president celebrated his 58th birthday while traveling on Air Force Two to Houston, where he welcomed NASA's 12 new astronauts in a ceremony at Johnson Space Center. Joining Pence's sky-high celebrations on board the aircraft were Sen. Ted Cruz, as well as Reps. Brian Babin and Lamar Smith.

Cruz tweeted a photo of the balloon-filled cabin, writing, "Wishing @VP a Happy Birthday! He's a very good man. Am on Air Force 2 right now, decked out to celebrate, as we head down to @NASA_Johnson."

Wishing @VP a Happy Birthday! He's a very good man. Am on Air Force 2 right now, decked out to celebrate, as we head down to @NASA_Johnson pic.twitter.com/RgjpXgpdX6 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 7, 2017

"Preparations are underway on Air Force Two for a special birthday trip to Houston for @VP Mike Pence," Pence press secretary Marc Lotter tweeted, along with photos of "Happy Birthday" balloons and paper party hats scattered across Air Force 2.

Preparations are underway on Air Force Two for a special birthday trip to Houston for @VP Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/vCSuVNpDlM — Marc Lotter (@VPPressSec) June 7, 2017

And it appears that Pence enjoyed the airborne festivities, tweeting a photo of himself in the balloon- and streamer-filled cabin. "Fun way to start a birthday," he tweeted. "Thanks team for decorating AFII! Glad to have @SenTedCruz, @RepBrianBabin, & @LamarSmithTX21 aboard! #VPinTX."

And the party didn't stop once he arrived in Houston. NASA officials presented him with a birthday cake with the NASA logo emblazoned across it that read, "Happy Birthday Vice President Pence."

"One of the coolest birthday cakes I've ever had. Thanks, @NASA!" Pence tweeted.

One of the coolest birthday cakes I've ever had. Thanks, @NASA! pic.twitter.com/4D8zbX6xN4 — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 7, 2017

"Thank you, everyone, for the warm birthday wishes," read another tweet. "Enjoyed my day w/ the astronaut candidates at @NASA_Johnson!"

??Thank you, everyone, for the warm birthday wishes. Enjoyed my day w/ the astronaut candidates at @NASA_Johnson!https://t.co/q1qwNzaLZi — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 7, 2017

And although the vice president enjoyed celebrating his birthday with his colleagues and staff, he was eager to celebrate it with his wife, Karen.

"Thanks! Busy and fun day in Houston, and just returned to D.C. Looking forward to being home soon with @SecondLady," he tweeted in response to the second lady's birthday greeting tweet.