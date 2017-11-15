Moore campaign remains defiant amid sexual misconduct allegations

The attorney representing embattled GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore defended him Wednesday against the sexual misconduct allegations that have driven many in the GOP to call on Moore to drop out of the race.

In a press conference outside of the Alabama GOP headquarters in Birmingham this afternoon, Moore's attorney Phillip Jauregui and Moore's campaign chairman Bill Armistead stood by the candidate and challenged the story of one of Moore's accusers, Beverly Young Nelson.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.