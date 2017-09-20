Mueller inquired about Comey and Flynn firings, Russia meeting: Sources

Special counsel Robert Mueller sent a letter to the White House inquiring about a number of topics, including the firings of former FBI Director James Comey and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and an Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian diplomats, sources familiar with Mueller's investigation confirmed to ABC News.

The letter, first reported by the New York Times and Washington Post, asked questions covering 13 specific categories, among them the Flynn and Comey dismissals and Russia meeting. In May, the Washington Post reported that Trump shared classified information in the Oval Office with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and then-ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

White House attorney Ty Cobb would not confirm the report when reached by ABC News, saying, "The White House has repeatedly confirmed that out of respect for the special counsel and his processes the White House will not comment on any exchanges we have with his office. The White House remains committed to fully cooperating with the special counsel.”

The special counsel’s office also declined to comment.

As Mueller's investigation continues, congressional probes are inching forward as well.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr told reporters Wednesday that his panel will hold a hearing next month on Facebook and other social media companies' role in the election as potential platforms for Russian efforts to influence the presidential race.

And Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is preparing to potentially subpoena two former aides to former FBI Director James Comey, James Rybicki and Carl Ghattas.

The Justice Department has prevented Grassley's investigators from interviewing both men regarding their conversations with Comey - a potential sign of Mueller's interest in the officials and their conversations with Comey about his multiple interactions with Trump.

The special counsel is investigating the circumstances around Trump's firing of Comey to determine whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice and interfere with the Russian election interference probe.