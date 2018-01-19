Nancy Pelosi will 'werk' as a guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Jan 19, 2018, 2:45 AM ET
PHOTO: (L-R) BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi Devayne, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela and Aja of RuPauls Drag Race attend the MTV TRL at MTV Studios on January 17, 2018 in New York City. MTV/TRL/Getty Images
Nancy Pelosi is being put to "werk."

The House Democratic Leader is a guest judge on the drag queen competition show "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" during the upcoming season, which kicks off on VH1 on Jan. 25. Pelosi has already taped her appearance.

PHOTO: U.S. Rep Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) waves a pride flag during the 2016 San Francisco Pride Parade on June 26, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of thousands of people came out to watch the annual San Francisco Pride parade.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
"All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace," Pelosi tweeted Thursday.

Pelosi is in good company: Past guest judges include Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and upcoming guest judges include Vanessa Hudgens, Kristin Chenoweth and Vanessa Williams. The show's permanent judges are RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

PHOTO: (L-R) TV personalities Ross Mathews, Michelle Visage, RuPaul, and Carson Kressley walk the red carpet during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
"Each week the top two queens will 'lip-sync for their legacy' for the power to send one of their peers home," VH1 explained in a press release. "Competition will be fierce as the queens shift their strategies and work extra hard to not only impress RuPaul and the judges, but to also impress each other."

