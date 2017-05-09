New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who’s leading a new commission to combat the opioid drug crisis, said this morning that he doesn't believe proposed Republican cuts to drug control efforts will actually occur in the end.

"I have good reason to believe that's not going to happen," Christie told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, who pressed Christie on “Good Morning America” about federal funding in the battle against the opioid crisis afflicting parts of the country.

Christie also addressed the GOP health bill passed by the House last week, expressing concern about how it handles essential benefits.

To that end, Christie said, he favors President Trump's wanting to give more power to states.

"Governors know what's best for their people," he said.

Christie also denied that the new GOP health care bill would hurt people in his home state.