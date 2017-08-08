North Korea threatens missile strike on Guam that will create an 'enveloping fire'

North Korea said it is "carefully examining" plans to attack Guam with medium- to long-range ballistic missiles, state-run media reported Wednesday.

The rogue nation's statement follows President Donald Trump's comments hours before, during which he warned North Korea that any threats to the U.S. "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen"

The North Korean army said in a statement distributed by its state-run news agency that the military is reviewing a plan to create an "enveloping fire" in areas around the U.S. territory, located in the Pacific Ocean about 2,100 miles from North Korea.

The statement said the decision to review such plans is in response to a recent ICBM test.

Guam is home to Andersen Air Force Base.