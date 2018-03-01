The Note: Loss of star player leaves Trump more isolated

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The Trump show has lost a star player — and it leaves the president a more isolated figure in a stretch that's likely to get significantly more intense.

Hope Hicks will be remembered for her youth in a top White House job, for her service to Donald Trump dating back to before he was a candidate, for admitting to white lies, and for being a communications director who rarely communicated directly with the public.

But inside the Trump White House, she was known as a loyalist who had the president's complete trust, and someone who managed to engender the trust of those who worked for her as well. That's a vanishing breed.

Just hours before Hicks announced her intention to resign, Trump ratcheted up his criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions — among the first political figures to support his candidacy — by labeling his conduct “DISGRACEFUL!” in a tweet.

Rob Porter was famously ousted as staff secretary under scandalous circumstances, and chief of staff John Kelly has been on thin ice with Trump since at least then. The president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, lost his top-level security clearances, and may not be long for his job in the White House.

Trump values trust and loyalty. He may be looking a little harder to find it going forward.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Referring to President Trump’s unexpected comments supporting some gun safety ideas Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., cautioned reporters, "We"ve seen this movie before."

Graham said he hoped this go-round would end differently, but he was clearly skeptical about the prospects of anything concrete coming from the meeting. It would not be the first time the president offered praise of centrist policies only to renege on his stance or switch gears entirely the next day. It's one thing to give a thumbs-up in front of the cameras and another to follow through and push through specific legislation.

Democrats and some moderate Republicans, though, who were pleasantly surprised by the meeting jumped on the president's statements and immediately introduced new bills, but it wasn't just Graham recalling the saying: "Fool me once, shame on you ..."

During the sit-down meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, Trump bucked a lot of members in his own party and suggested Washington as a whole buck the NRA. He said he liked the idea of strengthening and expanding background checks for gun purchases and raising the minimum purchase-age for rifles to 21.

The TIP with David Caplan

To be a fly on the wall.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his deputy Rod Rosenstein and the Solicitor General Noel Francisco had a boy's night out Wednesday, tucked away in a corner of the chic D.C. bistro Central Michel Richard, where the trio had dinner, Axios reported.

It's unknown what was discussed during the two-hour get-together — a photo tweeted by Axios shows the group smiling and laughing, with glasses of wine on the table -- but considering Trump took to Twitter to slam Sessions just hours earlier, that could have been a likely topic.

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

And those in the attorney general's inner circle seem to have a sense of humor when it comes to the Trump-Sessions relationship. Sessions' senior aides earlier this month gifted him with a bulletproof vest with his name printed on it to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his confirmation — and in a nod to all the flak he's taken while attorney general, ABC News has confirmed. The Washington Post was first to report this.

“Some of you people are petrified of the NRA. You can't be petrified.” — President Trump, in a gun-control meeting he held at the White House with members of Congress Wednesday.

