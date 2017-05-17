The Note: Memo to Trump: The unraveling has begun

NOTABLES

--ANALYSIS - ABC’s RICK KLEIN: In the space of a week, more has been revealed - and more has come unraveled – than in the entirety of the hectic first four months of the Trump presidency. The main data points fit the common Trump-era description of being shocking yet not surprising. In other words, President Trump stands accused of doing things it’s easy to imagine President Trump doing. (He and his White House have already admitted to conduct – firing James Comey while considering the Russia investigation, sharing sensitive terrorism-related information with the Russians, and shifting public explanations for those moves along the way – that fit that description.) But the Comey memo, and any other records that may exist documenting the former FBI director’s conversations with the president, will take things to a new level, one where terms like “constitutional crisis” and “obstruction of justice” take on new relevance. This is the action that may be a step too far for the president’s reluctant defenders on Capitol Hill, forcing a paralyzed presidency to turn inward at this critical moment. Republicans’ inability or unwillingness to defend what is essentially indefensible adds to a crisis atmosphere in Washington. But for all the speed of the past week’s developments, the process may need to slow down – congressional hearings, investigative findings, perhaps even a special prosecutor – for this to play out. Trump’s brand is chaos. But this is well beyond anything he has reckoned with before.

--ON GMA: 'WE NEED TO GET THOSE NOTES,' SCHIFF SAYS ABOUT COMEY'S MEMO: House Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Adam Schiff today said that Congress needs to determine whether President Donald Trump asked then-FBI director James Comey to end the agency's probe into ties between former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia, ABC’s MORGAN WINSOR notes. "We don’t really know what took place here and we need to find out," Schiff, D-Calif.,said on "Good Morning America." "We need to get those notes, if they exist, that director Comey took of this conversation.” http://abcn.ws/2pK4UqR

--POWERHOUSE POLITICS PODCAST - FORMER CIA, NSA DIRECTOR ON TRUMP: 'A PRESIDENT THAT REALLY DOESN'T DO A LOT OF HOMEWORK:' As controversies continue to engulf the White House -- including a report that President Donald Trump revealed classified information with Russian officials last week -- one of the country's foremost leaders in the intelligence community is questioning how the commander in chief can get "up-to-speed" on the intricacies of his position. "How does the president learn?" General Michael Hayden, a former director of both the NSA and CIA, asked during an interview on the “Powerhouse Politics” podcast with ABC’s JONATHAN KARL and RICK KLEIN. "The security establishment then, after discovering that, has to find the right techniques to get inside the president's head." ABC’s ADAM KELSEY has more: http://abcn.ws/2qqZwrb

--TRUMP'S DISCLOSURE ENDANGERED SPY PLACED INSIDE ISIS BY ISRAEL, OFFICIALS SAY: The life of a spy placed by Israel inside ISIS is at risk, according to current and former U.S. officials, after President Donald Trump reportedly disclosed classified information in a meeting with Russian officials last week, ABC’s BRIAN ROSS, JAMES GORDON MEEK and RANDY KREIDER report.The spy provided intelligence involving an active ISIS plot to bring down a passenger jet en route to the United States, with a bomb hidden in a laptop that U.S. officials believe can get through airport screening machines undetected. The information was reliable enough that the U.S. is considering a ban on laptops on all flights from Europe to the United States. The sensitive intelligence was shared with the United States, officials say, on the condition that the source remain confidential. http://abcn.ws/2qtDq5D

COMEY DOCUMENTED TRUMP REQUEST TO DROP FLYNN INVESTIGATION IN MEMO: SOURCE. James Comey, the recently fired FBI director, was asked by President Donald Trump to end an investigation into the actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a memo Comey wrote about his conversation with the president, a source close to the former director confirmed to ABC News. In the memo, which Comey shared with top FBI associates, the former director wrote that Trump said, "I hope you can let this go," in relation to the inquiry into Flynn's actions, report ABC's PIERRE THOMAS and CECILIA VEGA. http://abcn.ws/2qtuRI7

LAWMAKERS RESPOND TO REPORT THAT TRUMP ASKED COMEY TO DROP FLYNN PROBE. For the second consecutive day Tuesday, the White House pushed back on a breaking news report, this time that President Donald Trump requested in February that then-FBI Director James Comey drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. In the aftermath of the news, members of Congress on both sides of the aisle called for the memo to be seen and for Comey to testify. ABC's ADAM KELSEY catalogs what lawmakers said about the latest report: http://abcn.ws/2pUQG1r

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP'S ALLEGED DISCLOSURES TO RUSSIAN OFFICIALS. The bombshell report that President Donald Trump allegedly shared highly classified intelligence with Russian officials has prompted a number of statements from his top advisers and Trump himself. Questions continue to swirl in the wake of the allegations, reported first by The Washington Post on Monday afternoon. ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY has a roundup of the facts that have emerged. http://abcn.ws/2qquGiI

TRUMP 'WASN'T EVEN AWARE' OF WHERE INFO SHARED WITH RUSSIA CAME FROM, ADVISER SAYS. Donald Trump's national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, said Tuesday the president did not know where the information he shared with Russian officials originated and described the conversation as "wholly appropriate." "The president wasn't even aware where this information came from. He wasn't briefed on the source or method of the information either," McMaster said at a press briefing. The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump disclosed classified information in a meeting with Russian officials last week, writes ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY. http://abcn.ws/2qNVyue

HIGH STAKES INVOLVED IN TRUMP'S REVELATIONS TO RUSSIA. The release of classified intelligence could have very real and dangerous repercussions on national security and the global fight against terrorism, experts tell ABC News. Danny Yatom, the former director of Israel's spy agency Mossad, warns that even if Trump didn't reveal the source -- which McMaster said the president didn't know at the time of the conversation with the Russian officials -- or methods of how the U.S. obtained the intelligence, it could still put the source in danger. ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY has more: http://abcn.ws/2qPlqps

TRUMP HAS LEGAL AUTHORITY TO DECLASSIFY INTELLIGENCE. President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he had the "absolute right" to share information about national security with Russian officials in the White House last week, after The Washington Post reported that the information was highly sensitive and classified. The White House called the report "false" and denied that he revealed specific information about sources and methods to Russia. Despite the massive blowback from the intelligence community and Democratic and Republican members of Congress, Trump is right, explains ABC's MARIAM KHAN. http://abcn.ws/2qpYWdk

TRUMP LAYING BLAME FOR TURMOIL ON COMMUNICATIONS STAFF: SOURCES. As the White House faces another week of turmoil, sources tell ABC News President Donald Trump is laying a large chunk of the blame squarely on his communications team. Before Monday's report about the president divulging classified information to Russian representatives, Trump summoned his communications team to the Oval Office. Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Mike Dubke all met face to face with a furious Trump who vented at the three of them, reports ABC's JONATHAN KARL. http://abcn.ws/2qPASSl

DESPITE SHARP DIFFERENCES, TRUMP AND ERDOGAN CLASP HANDS AFTER COZY MEETING. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan showered each other with praise after a series of meetings at the White House Tuesday, but they made little progress to deal with their sharp differences on issues like terrorism and Syria. According to a readout provided by the White House Tuesday night, the leaders discussed "how to further strengthen the deep and diverse relationship between our two countries, writes ABC's CONOR FINNEGAN. http://abcn.ws/2pSLITq

TOP HOUSE REPUBLICAN CRITICIZES MCMASTER'S REMARKS ON WESTERN WALL LOCATION. A top House Republican is criticizing President Trump's national security adviser for declining to clarify the White House position on the location of the Western Wall. H.R. McMaster, in a press briefing Tuesday previewing Trump's first foreign trip, declined to elaborate on the location of Judaism's holiest site after reports that a U.S. official told Israeli counterparts the wall was located in the West Bank. "That sounds like a policy decision," he said to reporters. ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL has more: http://abcn.ws/2re9ldj

'LIKELY' EXPANSION OF 'LAPTOP BAN' NOT IMPACTED BY TRUMPS' SHARING OF CLASSIFIED INTEL. The United States Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that department leaders will meet in Europe this week to discuss expanding the current ban on laptops and tablets aboard some direct international flights to the U.S. -- a move unaffected by the report President Donald Trump shared classified intelligence related to the ban with Russian officials last week, note ABC's GENEVA SANDS and ADAM KELSEY. In March, DHS issued a directive restricting electronic devices larger than a cellphone on flights to the U.S. from eight countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, among others. http://abcn.ws/2quk0xM

HOW DEMOCRATIC HOPEFULS ARE ALREADY JOCKEYING FOR 2020. The 2020 presidential election is still three-and-a-half years away, but for Democrats trying to turn the page on last November, the search for a candidate who can take down President Donald Trump is already underway, notes ABC's RYAN STRUYK. An army of potential 2020 hopefuls -- including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Chris Murphy, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Steve Bullock, Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Cory Booker -- gave their best sell to liberal activists Tuesday in a ballroom at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington, D.C. http://abcn.ws/2rcTDz4

@jeneps: Rep. Kinzinger on CNN: "I think we're at the position now where it's time for an independent commission or a special prosecutor or whatever"

@meridithmcgraw: Not a good line before 1st trip abroad: some "senior advisers fear leaving him alone in meetings w/ foreign leaders" http://nyti.ms/2qvAAxf

@BarakRavid: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Called Netanyahu Yesterday, but White House and Israel Kept Mum http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.789755

@resurgent: Erickson: President Trump needs an intervention. Without that, we need his resignation. http://theresurgent.com/no-more-benefit-of-the-doubt/ … via @ewerickson

@DylanByers: This whole “the leaks are the problem” defense goes over about as well as a cheating spouse who says “you shouldn’t be looking at my phone."