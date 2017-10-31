The Note: What else does Mueller have up his sleeve? We'll see

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The official position is that the White House expects the independent counsel's inquiry to "conclude soon."

But this phase of the Trump presidency is not controlled by President Donald Trump; it is controlled by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He is acting like he's just getting started – and like he already has the goods.

The two-pronged legal attack unveiled by Mueller was a show of force, not the tentative initial bid many expected. He already has an indictment handed down of a former Trump campaign manager and his top deputy, plus a guilty plea of a lower-level operative with quite a story to tell.

In a tale filled with incremental developments, the George Papadopoulos case is a big one. It suggests Mueller may already be able to prove collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

The tale he tells and questions raised could prove more significant than anything that comes out of the prosecutions of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

Who at the campaign approved of his contacts with Russia?

What emails did they think they could get?

Are there others caught lying to the FBI?

Did Papadopoulos wear a wire?

Mueller is now taking Trump and the rest of Washington on a wild ride that will lead in unpredictable directions. The roadmap outlined by his first moves suggest that he's operating with enough confidence that no one – not peripheral players, not Democrats, and certainly not the president himself – can feel off-limits.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Today on Capitol Hill, a reminder that 'the Russia investigation' is multifaceted...to say the least.

While the Special Counsel's team dissects whether Russian officials got in with American campaigns, congressional investigators are focused on how the Russia government infiltrated American phones and computers through everyday social media sites.

Lawyers from top U.S. tech companies, including Facebook, Twitter and Google, will take the hot seat today and tomorrow during back-to-back hearings in both the Senate and the House.

The Silicon Valley reps will face questions about what, if anything, their teams knew at the time about the Russian government's attempt to influence American voters using their popular platforms.

Did their companies profit off of Russia's sway campaign? How widespread and how targeted were the Kremlin-paid-for ads, fake accounts and bogus posts?

Earlier this month, Facebook turned over more than 3,000 Russia-linked ads to congressional investigators and admitted that it sold $100,000 worth of ads to fake Russian accounts during presidential election. ABC News has learned the company today plans to testify that Russian officials set up 120 fake Facebook pages, which in turn posted more than 80,000 pieces of content between January 2015 and August 2017.

Facebook's best estimate is that 126 million people may have been seen a stories from these fake accounts during the crucial period leading up to the election. For context, approximately 137.5 million Americans voted in total last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

It will be harder for those Republicans who continue to call investigations into Russian meddling a witch hunt to dismiss the testimony from these companies.

If Facebook posts and ads did not have at least the potential to impact voters then why would so many of their own campaigns have paid for them?

The TIP with Mya Green

On a day in which bombshell indictments against former Trump campaign officials and their associates rocked Washington political circles, former FBI Director James Comey quietly updated his private Twitter account.

"Man's capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man's inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary," he tweeted from his Reinhold Niebuhr? @FormerBu account.

“Man's capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man's inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary.” Reinhold Niebuhr — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 30, 2017

He has also added a photograph of himself and a biography that reads: "Former FBI Director, current husband and father, writing and speaking about ethical leadership, wears running shoes to exercise, taller and funnier in person."

Comey, who President Donald Trump fired amidst an ongoing investigation into Russian election meddling, confirmed last week that he is the person behind the Rienhold Niebuhr Twitter account.

One of several pictures posted out of Iowa to that account shows Comey standing in the middle of a country road. Comey wrote in the post, "Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways."

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY:

Lawyers from top U.S. tech companies, including Facebook, Twitter and Google, will take the hot seat today and tomorrow during back-to-back hearings on Capitol Hill.

President Trump will participate in a tax reform industry meeting and a legislative foreign policy lunch. Trump later meets with Speaker Paul Ryan.

Jay Sekulow, Trump legal team member, will be live on ABC's "Good Morning America" at 7 a.m. ET.

FEMA administrator Brock Long will testify regarding the government's handling of this year's hurricane season before the Senate Homeland and Governmental Affairs Committee at 10 a.m.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"[Monday's] announcement has nothing to do with the President, has nothing to do with the President's campaign or campaign activity." --White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responding to new charges in the special counsel's probe.

NEED TO READ

Trump campaign adviser pleads guilty to misleading investigators about Russia contacts. George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents about his correspondence with Russian nationals and attempts to arrange a meeting between the campaign and Russian officials. (John Santucci and Adam Kelsey) http://abcn.ws/2gOXrjj

ANALYSIS: Mueller makes bold first moves, how will Trump respond? Special Counsel Robert Mueller has shown his first cards – and they make statements by themselves. The next move belongs to President Donald Trump, setting up a clash that could reverberate through the rest of his presidency. (Rick Klein) http://abcn.ws/2yZ6tEM

Facebook to tell Congress Russian-linked content may have reached 126 million during 2016 election. Facebook, one of the world's largest social media networks, will reveal for the first time on Tuesday that Russian-linked content may have reached as many as 126 million people across the platform during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Benjamin Siegel) http://abcn.ws/2igElTw

Trump tweets 'no collusion!' as White House, Democrats react to Russia probe charges. Democrats reacted to news of the charges by demanding Mueller's investigation be allowed to continue without interruption. (Matt Seyler) http://abcn.ws/2hnRZV1

Judge largely blocks Trump's military transgender ban. A federal court judge in Washington, D.C., has largely blocked President Trump's controversial ban on transgender people serving in the military. (Elizabeth McLaughlin and Luis Martinez) http://abcn.ws/2hny4G0

Bergdahl apologizes, describes his captivity as he testifies for 1st time in trial: 'I was trying to help'. Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl apologized for his actions in Afghanistan as he took the stand for the first time, recounting in emotional testimony his five years in captivity. (Christi Lowe and Connor Finnegan) http://abcn.ws/2xB07b6

Tony Podesta steps down from lobbying group amid Mueller investigation. This comes in wake of Podesta's lobbying firm, the Podesta Group, as a subject of Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. (Meghan Keneally) http://abcn.ws/2gNE6ie

Trump on Papadopoulos: 'He's an excellent guy.' When President Trump met with The Washington Post editorial board he listed the members of his foreign policy team, calling Papadopoulos "an excellent guy." http://wapo.st/2z0danU

Which reactions to the Manafort indictment really matter. FiveThirtyEight's Perry Bacon Jr. recommends who to keep an eye on in the wake of the Manafort indictment. http://53eig.ht/2hoafO2

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the key political moments of the day ahead. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.