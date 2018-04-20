The Note: Might things yet break Trump’s direction?

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Interested in The Note? Add The Note as an interest to stay up to date on the latest The Note news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

A week that held – and still holds – so much peril for President Donald Trump ends with reminders of how much things might yet break in his direction.

Fired FBI director James Comey started the week speaking out against a man he views as “morally unfit” for the presidency.

Yet Comey’s former boss, Rudy Giuliani, just coming aboard Trump’s legal team, is now trying to negotiate an end to Robert Mueller’s probe. And while Comey faces blowback for his book, his former top deputy, Andy McCabe, faces the possibility of criminal investigation and prosecution, after getting fired at Trump’s urging.

A North Korea summit is moving closer to reality. The turmoil inside the president’s foreign policy team actually freed up the president’s choice to head the State Department to get an early audition, ahead of his confirmation vote.

Yes, some Republican lawmakers are saying they’re not ready to endorse the president’s re-election. But open up Time magazine and you’ll find Sen. Ted Cruz – “Lyin’ Ted” himself - praising Trump as “a flash-bang grenade thrown into Washington by the forgotten men and women of America.”

The powers of the presidency are vast. The pull of this president – in the directions he continues to dictate – continues.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

While shared opposition to the Trump administration has largely united Democrats over the last year, this week revealed some cracks in the blue wall.

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi fought off whispers about how her caucus may or may not approach the idea of impeachment should they win back the House in November.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a series of rather progressive policies in the face of an insurgent challenge from the left from actress Cynthia Nixon. Coincidence or no, plenty of Democrats in the state have taken notice at the power of a political push.

And in California, primary races up and down the ballot have heated up this week with both grassroots groups and party organizations expressing concern that crowded fields could hurt their party’s chances in the fall.

Big picture: Building – not to mention riding -- a national wave is hard, especially when races are still mostly fought on local issues in the end.

The TIP with Ali Rogin

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a centrist Democrat fighting a tough re-election battle in North Dakota, threw nominee Mike Pompeo a life preserver as she became the first in her party caucus to endorse him as secretary of state.

That means as long as no other Republican besides Sen. Rand Paul defects, Pompeo will have enough votes to be confirmed on the Senate floor.

“Pompeo demonstrated during this nomination process and during our meeting in March that he is committed to empowering the diplomats at the State Department so they can do their jobs in advancing American interests," Heitkamp said in a statement.

Jiim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Pompeo might still get reported out without a favorable recommendation from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, an unprecedented lack of support for a secretary of state nominee, but as of right now, there is a clear path for him to become the nation's next top diplomat.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This evening the president hosts a closed press roundtable with RNC supporters.

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist and others speak at the National Cannabis Policy Summit starting at 9:45 a.m. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hosts Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera at the Pentagon at 12:30 p.m.

This Week on ‘This Week’: George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. on Sunday. The Powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, and New York Times writer-at-large Amy Chozick, author of the new book, “Chasing Hillary.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I like him very much as a person, but sometimes even good people do things they shouldn’t do." – Former FBI director James Comey on CNN, responding to news that former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe faces the possibility of criminal investigation and prosecution.

NEED TO READ

In memos, Comey describes Trump's reactions to dossier, concerns over Flynn. In newly released copies of memos written by James Comey, the former FBI Director describes what he says were Donald Trump's strenuous and repeated objections to claims that prostitutes visited his Moscow hotel room in 2013 as well as the president's "serious reservations" about his embattled National Security Adviser. (Benjamin Siegel) https://abcn.ws/2F2jlsS

DOJ inspector general has referred McCabe case to federal prosecutors for possible charge. Federal prosecutors have been asked by the DOJ's inspector general to determine whether the FBI’s former deputy director should be charged for allegedly “lacking candor” on multiple occasions with internal investigators and with then-FBI director James Comey. (Mike Levine) https://abcn.ws/2JaqJVA

Conservative caucus members say they deserve powerful place at the table. As House Republicans prepare to select their next speaker, two key Freedom Caucus members told ABC News they want their conservative group to have a seat at the leadership table. (Kandis Mascall) https://abcn.ws/2vtJcu9

Inside Paul Manafort's 6-month fight to meet his $10 million bail. Manafort has repeatedly -- unsuccessfully -- sought to provide the court with enough property, cash and other assets to meet the bail amount set by a federal judge in his case involving felony charges of money laundering, false statements, conspiracy and failure to register as a foreign agent. (Trish Turner) https://abcn.ws/2vtUQFq

Fight looms over Trump, Cohen request to delay Stormy Daniels case. The attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels is vowing to “vehemently argue” against an attempt by President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen to delay her lawsuit challenging the validity of a non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. (James Hill and Lauren Pearle) https://abcn.ws/2HLzWnG

Michael Cohen withdraws lawsuits against BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS. Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal attorney, has withdrawn lawsuits against BuzzFeed and Fusion GPS over the publishing of a controversial dossier compiled by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele. (Lucien Bruggeman) https://abcn.ws/2qJ2PJR

GOP senators won't commit to endorsing Trump in 2020. Two Senate Republicans, both of whom are leaving the Senate after their current terms, said they would not necessarily back President Donald Trump for re-election in 2020, with one of them speculating that he may not even seek the Oval Office again. (Ali Rogin) https://abcn.ws/2qPPUWX

Duckworth casts vote holding newborn on Senate floor after rule change. It was a short trip for a new mom, but a big advance for the women of the Senate. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., an Iraq veteran and double leg amputee, made Senate history as she was wheeled onto the Senate floor Thursday and cast a vote while cradling her tiny infant daughter Maile. (Cheyenne Haslett) https://abcn.ws/2HxFwfG

Judge says felony trial against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens can go forward. A St. Louis judge denied Gov. Eric Greitens’ motion to dismiss an invasion of privacy case, meaning the May 14 felony trial will go forward against the embattled Missouri Republican. (Emily Goodin) https://abcn.ws/2J9Tn9k

Mention of Trump, Mueller and riot gear in Pittsburgh police email causes stir. An email sent Wednesday by Major Crimes Commander Victor Joseph asked detectives to bring “riot gear” to work in case President Donald Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller and they are needed to monitor protests. (Cheyenne Haslett) https://abcn.ws/2Hd5WEb

FiveThirtyEight breaks down what it would look like in the "unlikely" but "politically fascinating" case the 25th Amendment was invoked to oust the president. https://53eig.ht/2Hz3qaJ

The New York Times on NASA's new leader, Jim Bridenstine, who has just been confirmed after the longest period of time the organization has been without permanent leadership. https://nyti.ms/2HBxMJL

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the key political moments of the day ahead. Please check back on Monday for the latest.