The Note: Trump crossing lines puts pressure on GOP

Why settle for busting brackets when you can blow up norms, traditions and bedrock principles?

President Donald Trump spent his weekend crossing bright lines that once separated political involvement and matters concerning the justice system. Far from avoiding criticism of the special counsel, his lawyer outright called for Robert Mueller’s investigation to end, while the president strongly suggested that Mueller’s team is biased against him.

They’re doing what they’re doing with full knowledge that Mueller could be close to crossing a line that Trump himself once colored red, regarding his own business interests unrelated to Russia. It’s all happening while Andrew McCabe – fired, and having taken notes, just like James Comey – warns of truths he can document publicly.

This is not just about Trump-driven chaos, or the president warring with an ever-wider array of once-untouchable institutions. It’s not even about how the humiliation of public servants is now part of presidential policy.

Trump is leading his party and his allies on a journey that is making them more uncomfortable by the tweet. Pressure will build on Republicans to make sure Mueller’s probe is protected.

And the next chapter won’t be settled on Twitter.

Days after Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee said they were closing the books on their investigation into Russian election-meddling, Facebook’s jaw-dropping announcement about a data analytical company with ties to the Trump campaign provided a strong argument for re-opening the case.

Of course, political operatives and campaign gurus each year try to outsmart and outmaneuver the competition in advertising and the use of social media. The Trump campaign would hardly be the first to target specific voters with specific ads based on interests and demographics.

But privacy laws exist in the United States and around the world for a reason, and if a data and digital campaign firm used by Trump campaign bought individual profile information illegally or unbeknownst to users, that’s a really big and rather disturbing deal.

What’s more, if staffers at the same analytics company did in fact reach out to Julian Assange of WikiLeaks, as Assange claimed last year, well that’s rather shady, too, and probably worth someone (congressional leaders? law enforcement?) looking into it.

It may be impossible for investigators or regulators to keep pace with the latest, dirtiest tricks of the political advertising trade. In that case, moving forward, voters in the digital age are going to have to wise up in a way, and be more critical, skeptical or, at least, aware of how others might be using their information and targeting them for political gain.

Illinois is the next state up in the 2018 primary season, and the race to watch Tuesday highlights the battle within the Democratic Party.

On the heels of moderate Democrat Conor Lamb's apparent upset victory in Pennsylvania’s special election last Tuesday, another moderate Democrat is in real danger of being voted out of office. Seven-term incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski is facing his first serious challenge for Illinois' 3rd Congressional District from progressive candidate Marie Newman.

Lipinski has come under fire for moderate views that have often put him at odds with others in his party. Lipinski is one of the last pro-life Democrats in the House, and he voted against Obamacare. He did not publicly endorse President Obama in his 2012 reelection bid, and a recent mailer by a Super PAC supporting Lipinski -- that featured a picture of President Barack Obama -- drew the ire of several former Obama officials, including former senior adviser David Axelrod, who have not forgotten.

Newman hopes to capitalize on the progressive, grassroots movement that began in the 2016 election. She recently was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the district in the presidential Democratic primary in 2016, an indication that the area may be moving further left.

The safely blue district will almost undoubtedly go to the winner of Tuesday's Democratic primary. And who comes out on top will indicate where the future of the Democratic Party lies -- and the staying power of the progressive movement.

President Trump is in New Hampshire to announce new plans for addressing the opioid crisis.

The senate meets on the Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act at 3 p.m.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) joins ABC's "The View" at 11 a.m.

"You know, his firing may be justified. There's no way for us to know at this point, but even though it may have been justified, it can also be tainted." – Rep. Adam Schiff addressing the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on ABC News' "This Week" Sunday.

