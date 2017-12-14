The Note: Will Trump and Republicans' gamble on tax plan prove a winning hand?

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Is the dealmaker in a gambling mood?

Republicans are barreling ahead with their tax cut, trading away transparency and legislative popularity in pursuit of a victory that has to happen fast.

Alabama's warning? Sirens about deficits? Hefty benefits for the rich and special interests? The track record of partisan legislation?

All of that has faded away in the push for a tax cut. That has Republicans falling in line behind President Donald Trump at a moment in his presidency that has betrayed political weaknesses.

It was a little bit telling that the president, in what was billed as his "closing argument" for tax reform, was remembering the campaign: "We're proud to be the deplorables. And we're doing well."

The president has his base on his mind, yet again. His party might stand warned as it stands on the precipice of a major rewrite of the tax code.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Doug Jones wants to make friends in Washington. A simple idea that sounds almost foreign these days.

During his first press conference since his upset victory in Alabama's special election this week, Jones not only talked about finding common ground and working across the aisle, but spoke kindly of President Trump and thanked him repeatedly for his "gracious" phone call.

Mentioning congratulatory calls from Republicans may have been intended as a not-so-subtle hint from Jones to his opponent that a polite concession would be nice. When talking about President Trump, the red state Democrat seemed respectful, kind and considerate to the fact that a majority of those he will represent voted for the current Commander in Chief.

True to his brand and the message of his campaign, the senator-elect Wednesday sounded at times more like an independent than a Democrat. He had lessons for his party, sure, but they centered on finding candidates who know their districts well and won't waiver on convictions.

Jones emphasized that he wanted to stay "accessible" to those who didn't vote for him, another rare concept these days.

"All too often we forget those people who did not vote for you…those people can't be forgotten," he said.

Perhaps some sage advice for Washington.

The TIP with John Parkinson

In the aftermath of the Alabama Senate election – in which Democrat Doug Jones delivered a historic win over Republican candidate Roy Moore – Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who ran against Moore in the GOP Senate primary, said that losing "may have saved my life."

In an emotional speech on the House floor on Wednesday, Brooks announced he'll likely miss votes next week because he's having prostate cancer surgery on Friday. He explained that had he won the GOP Senate primary in Alabama, he would never have had time to get screened, and he wouldn't know he has cancer.

With his voice cracking at times, Brooks talked about the ordeal he faces. He initially delayed surgery at "some risk to myself" only for House Speaker Paul Ryan to last week "abruptly" change the House voting calendar that "I relied on to set my surgery."

"In retrospect, and paradoxically, losing the Senate race may have saved my life. Yes, God does work in mysterious ways," he said, wrapping up his remarks.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut where 20 children and six staff members were killed.

President Donald Trump will participate in an event regarding deregulation at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act House-Senate Conference will hold an open meeting at 2 p.m. ET.

The Federal Communications Commission will vote today on whether to remove net neutrality rules implemented during the Obama administration.

U.S Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will be at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. today to lay out "irrefutable evidence" that Iran violated its international obligations in regards to the Iran nuclear agreement.

Four people related to the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally will appear in court at 1 p.m. ET including the driver of the vehicle that charged into the crowd and killed one individual.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen host a strategic dialogue with their Mexican counterparts on disrupting transnational criminal organizations at 9:10 a.m. ET.

The Senate Armed Services Committee will hear testimony from former Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker and others on U.S. policy and strategy in the Middle East.

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing on foreign investment in the United States at 9 a.m. ET.

NASA will announce the latest discoveries made by its Kepler Space Telescope planet-hunting mission at 1 p.m. ET.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I'd say 'Roy, do the right thing.'" — Alabama Senator-elect Doug Jones when Wednesday what he would say to Roy Moore after the Republican candidate refused to concede the election Tuesday night.

