Former President Obama today offered a preview of what his new role will be in his first public remarks since leaving office.

"So what's been going on while I've been gone?" Obama joked at the start of a panel discussion at the University of Chicago.

Obama said that while there are a number of issues he cares about, he hopes to help inspire the younger generation to get more involved in civic engagement.

"The single most important thing I can do is to help in any way I can prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and to take their own crack at changing the world," said Obama, who was joined by six young adults from schools in the Chicago area.