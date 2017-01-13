Ohio Trump Voters Sound Off on Hacking, 'Fake News' and Dossier Scandal

Donald Trump has spent the past few days blasting unsubstantiated allegations that he was compromised by Russia and weeks pushing back on the issue of Russian hacking and its role in the election.

But to some Donald Trump supporters in the key battleground state of Ohio interviewed by ABC News, the controversies swirling around the incoming administration are nothing more than a tempest in a teapot.

"Overall I think the media has to grow up. I think that they have to begin to treat him with just a little more respect," said Marilyn McGrath, of Brecksville, Ohio. "What I thought of Obama when he was elected -- well I got over it and I lived with it and I've suffered through it as have many other people.”

Questions that have been raised about Trump’s friendliness towards Russia and reports, confirmed by the intelligence community, that Russia waged a campaign to try to influence the election, were either waved off or, like Trump has done previously, dismissed as fake news.

"We’ve been getting hacked for years and years and years," said Ron Kuhn, who currently teaches heating, cooling and refrigeration at a trade college and lives in North Olmsted, Ohio.

ABC News

When asked about the alleged ties to Russia, George Chapin, of Westlake, Ohio, said "I don’t believe any of that. I think it’s fake news.”

Trump recently tweeted that he has "nothing to do with Russia," but has praised its president Vladimir Putin.

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Trump’s unreleased tax returns drew similar reactions, and McGrath repeated a line that Trump has used previously, saying that those interested in his tax returns should "go to the whatever office it is and read the papers that he had to fill out to run for office."

The forms in question are his financial disclosures which were filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Some of his nominees for cabinet positions have faced tough questions on Capitol Hill during their confirmation hearings this week and have drawn scrutiny for their vast wealth compared to previous administrations.

ABC News

"Oh I don’t care if they’re billionaires," McGrath said. "I’m just thrilled to have sound, stable men who have world experiences who have been in the corporate community and who understand how things run … and who will not tolerate waste in government."

"My only hope is that maybe we lose a few departments," she said.

Terry Klein, who is also a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning instructor at a trade school in Ohio, said that he doesn’t care about the cabinet nominees’ wealth since "every congressman who gets out of Congress is a millionaire. What conflict of interest do we have with that?"

The only recent flash point that did garner some negative reactions were Trump’s public interactions with the intelligence community.

Klein said Trump’s sometimes disparaging comments about the intelligence community "might be an issue," and Kuhn said "that’s the one thing I’m not really [happy about]."

For some, even that wasn’t crossing the line.

"Well I think everybody needs to be shaken up every once in a while," McGrath said. "It doesn't bother me. Sometimes I do wish that maybe he wouldn't respond to some things, you know, he responds ... sort of gratuitously but I'll bite my tongue and take it because overall it's just a new day."