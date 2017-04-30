Pelosi slams Trump at 100-day mark: 'He hasn’t really proposed anything’

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi slammed President Trump's record in his first 100 days in office, saying, "He hasn’t really proposed anything.”

"We're looking for the infrastructure bill, which ... we [would] welcome and want to work with the president on," Pelosi told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview that aired on "This Week" Sunday. "We welcome some of his ideas that he said in the campaign about work and home balance in terms of child care ... affordable child care."

Pelosi also said Democrats would be willing to work with Trump on tax reform, but she blasted the president's tax reform proposal as a gift to the ultra-wealthy.

"We said we would work on a tax reform for fairness and transparency," the California Democrat said. "But what did he put out? ... A wish list for billionaires."

Karl asked Pelosi if Democrats are open to cutting the corporate tax rate, which Trump is proposing to slash from 35 percent to 15 percent.

She said 15 percent is too low -- "you just can't cover your cost." But, she said, "we could split the difference" between Trump's proposal and the current rate.

Pressed by Karl on whether the Democrats could reach a deal on taxes with Republicans and the administration, Pelosi said, “Absolutely, and we stand ready to do that.”

At one point during the interview, the House minority leader mistakenly referred to Trump as Bush, and then said she now wishes former Republican President George W. Bush was back in the White House.

"President Bush, I never thought I'd pray for the day you were president again," Pelosi said.

"You're praying for the day that President Bush is president again?" Karl asked.

"Well, yes." Pelosi said, adding that despite opposing the former president on some issues, Democrats worked with him on others, including passing an energy bill and tax changes.

Looking ahead to the 2018 elections, Pelosi indicated that she thinks Democrats could make gains in the House.

"History is on our side," she said, recounting recent midterm elections when the party not occupying the White House increased its representation in Congress. "It's nothing to be taken for granted, but ... I've never in my years of politics seen so much enthusiasm" among Democrats.

On immigration, Pelosi gave a firm “no” when asked if Democrats would agree to fund a Mexican border wall if Trump and Republicans in Congress supported a path to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants.

“Is there a possibility for the two sides, even on an issue like immigration, to come together -- money for the wall, but also a path to citizenship?” Karl asked.

“No,” Pelosi answered. “We don't have to pay for us to do the right thing as a country. And overwhelmingly, the American people support a path to citizenship for the people who are in our country.”

According to a Gallup poll conducted in July 2016, 84 percent of Americans support a path for unauthorized immigrants who meet certain conditions to become U.S. citizens. In that same poll, only 33 percent of Americans supported building a Mexican border wall.